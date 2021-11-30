(CBS DETROIT) – The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit will make its U.S. debut at the Detroit Zoo again this year.
This is a world-renowned exhibition presented by the Natural History Museum in London, and it features images the capture animals in the natural world.
The exhibit will be at the Detroit Zoo through April 17, 2022. It is free with zoo admission.
Visitors will also be able to experience the exhibit during the Wild Lights event, where LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the zoo.
The "Wildlife Photographer of the Year Portfolio 30" book, which features images from this year's competition, is available for individuals to buy at the Zoo's Zoofari Market.
