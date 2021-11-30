MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 75% of kids and teenagers play video games, after a recent survey found most played even more during the pandemic. But a local addiction group is warning gamers not to get carried away.

At Anoka High School, it’s game time. Some juniors and seniors are part of the “Anime and Gaming Club.”

“You can meet people who like to play video games,” said senior Alex Purinton. “We have 60 to 70 students here at Anoka High School.”

“People play ‘League of Legends.’ One room is for ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’ There are people who like ‘Minecraft’ and also card games like ‘Magic The Gathering’ or ‘Smash Bros,'” said junior Ben Miller.

The club promoted as a healthy way to game while understanding that screen breaks are needed. That became an issue for many of these gamers during distance learning.

“I played a lot. I’ll go out and do a mile run, takes me 10 minutes, or I’ll maybe go out on a walk for an hour or just go a jog,” said junior Dylan Bartley.

“I will say I have to take a break. I’m gonna go sleep, I gonna go cook because I like to cook a lot,” said Miller.

It’s what Zach Hansen wants to hear. He’s a professor at Hazelden’s Graduate School and specializes in addictions.

“The criteria for gaming-use disorder are really modeled after substance-use disorder and gambling disorder,” said Hansen.

Hansen worries that not enough studies have been done to show the true impact of excessive gaming, especially when we were locked down and students were constantly at computers.

“Are they withdrawing from relationships? Are they withdrawing from school activities,” said Hanzen. “Are they not doing other activities that they used to find enjoyable?”

Those are questions “Jack” has asked himself.

“I must have quit that game seven to nine times,” said Jack.

He’s part of On-line Gamers Anonymous, a therapy group for people who realize they need help. Years ago he got hooked on a video game called ‘Everquest.’ He was stressed out and needed short-term gratification. Because the game didn’t have a true ending and you could keep playing, Jack became obsessed.

“I would usually play 20 hours on the weekends sometimes and then another two to four hours a night. You were talking 40 hours a week. Basically another job,” said Jack.

It affected his sleep, his job and his relationship with his wife — which eventually ended. To beat the addiction he joined the group founded by Liz Whoolly, who has her own tragic experience.

“The game just sucked him in so bad that he left everything in his real life and became dependent on the game,” said Woolley.

She said she watched her son Shawn became obsessed with a role-playing game. She said he even quit taking medication for ADD and epilepsy.

“The professionals, they also said, ‘Well, he just likes to game, let him game, it’s the only thing he likes to do.’ I said, ‘Well that’s crazy. That’s like telling an alcoholic if you just like to drink just keep drinking because it’s the only thing you like to do,” said Woolley.

Woolley said Shawn’s withdrawal eventually played a role in him taking his own life. She used her grief to write books about the warning signs and to establish On-line Gamers Anonymous. The group meets twice weekly and provides resources for families.

“Once you cross that line you’ve got a problem. We use many AA materials and we just substitute gaming. It works. It’s the same thing. It’s like, oh wow. I can’t believe it. It doesn’t matter what the drug is,” said Woolley.

Like Woolley, Hansen is pleased the World Health Organization now recognizes gaming disorders as a stand-alone diagnosis.

But in the United States it’s considered an area of further research which likely plays a role in a lack of resources for therapy and treatment.

“It’s not an official diagnosis yet, and what the implications for that are is access for treatment and funding for treatment aren’t as much as say substance-use disorder, or their mental health disorder,” said Hansen.

In the meantime, Hansen recommends parents set screen time rules with kids and to make sure they have other activities they enjoy.

A digital detox could mean temporarily stepping away or limiting game time to a few hours a week.

“It’s not just, ‘I’m doing this to be mean, I’m doing this to punish you.’ It’s if you play too many video games this can happen, you are not going to develop skills in sports for example, or if you play an instrument,” said Woolley.

If they recognize a problem he said parents should talk with their kids away from the game, go for a drive or to a restaurant. High school clubs that promote healthy gaming habits can also help.

“Help them recognize that this is a serious problem, and your life can be so much better,” said Hansen.

Hansen said about 4% of teenagers who play video games develop an unhealthy addiction.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matt Patricia had no time to reflect on missing the playoffs for just the second time during 15 NFL seasons. For one, this isn't New England, where the rookie Detroit Lions coach spent his first 14 seasons as an assistant. And, Patricia said, there are still two games left for the Lions to play. [caption id="attachment_986090" align="alignnone" width="420"] BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] "I'm not going to put anything into summation," Patricia said after a 14-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday mathematically eliminated the Lions from contention. "I think we're going to be focused on this game and trying to make sure to analyze this game and where we can get better," he added. "There's a lot of areas that we can work on." The Lions fell to 5-9 and will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season, while also guaranteed a losing record for the first time since a 7-9 finish in 2015. The result was indicative of an injury-depleted roster and a team in transition. Leading rusher Kerryon Johnson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury. Detroit was also dealing with a patchwork group of receivers with Marvin Jones on injured reserve, Bruce Ellington out with a hamstring injury and Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia in October. Though Kenny Golladay had a career-best 146 yards receiving, Detroit punted on six of its final possessions in squandering a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter. [caption id="attachment_986101" align="alignnone" width="420"] BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions catches a pass in the second quarter during NFL game as TreDavious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills defends at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] Bills rookie Josh Allen hit undrafted rookie receiver Robert Foster for a 42-yard touchdown with 10:26 remaining. And Allen sealed the victory by leaping for a 2-yard gain to convert a fourth-and-1 at Detroit's 41 with 1:47 left. And the Lions' usually reliable special teams also cost them. Detroit opened the scoring on Stafford's 4-yard touchdown pass to Andy Jones, but botched the extra-point attempt on Don Muhlbach's bad snap. "Awful. I didn't do my job right," Muhlbach said, noting he had difficulty raising the ball off the ground. "I let everybody down." [caption id="attachment_986094" align="alignnone" width="420"] ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions kicks a missed field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)[/caption] Then, following Foster's touchdown, Stafford responded by marching the Lions 45 yards on the next possession only to have kicker Matt Prater miss a 48-yard field goal wide right. "I don't have an excuse," said Prater, who entered having hit his previous 14 field-goal attempts. "You want to come through and make plays for your team when you get the opportunity. And it's frustrating not to." Patricia said there was plenty of blame to go around. "There's plenty of situations out there on the field where we could do more to do better to help us win," Patricia said. "It starts with me. Have to go out and execute better." [caption id="attachment_986089" align="alignnone" width="420"] BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after Zach Zenner #34 ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter during NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] Though Stafford finished 22 of 29 for 208 yards passing and a touchdown, the Lions' offense all but dried up in the second half. Detroit managed just 117 yards offense and five first downs over the final two quarters. That was particularly apparent on what proved to be Detroit's final possession. The Lions gained just 2 yards in going three-and-out in punting from their own 33 with 2:56 left. "We had our chances and opportunities and just didn't make enough plays as a team," Stafford said. "Yeah, it's frustrating. You play this game for the opportunity for the playoffs and a chance to win the whole thing," he added. "So any time that gets taken away from you, it's disappointing."