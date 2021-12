(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff Mike Brouchard says he agrees with every single one of the charges brought about against the 15 year old Oxford shooting suspect.

A not guilty plea made by Ethan Crumbley, after the 15 year old was charged as an adult Wednesday. The Oxford High School sophomore was charged with 24 counts following Tuesday’s shooting at the school left 4 dead and 7 injured.

“We are charging this individual with 1 count of terrorism causing death 4 counts of 1st degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of a procession of firearm in the commission of a felony,” said Karen McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor.

The suspect is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. The shooting on Tuesday took the lives of 4 Oxford High School students.