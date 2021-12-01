  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:15-year-old shooter, fatal shooting, fourth student dies, Justin Shilling, McLaren Oakland Hospital, oakland county, Oxford High School, Oxford High School shooting, school shooting michigan, student victims

(CBS DETROIT) – A fourth student has died on Wednesday, Dec. 1., following the shooting at Oxford High School.

Authorities announced that 17-year-old Justin Shilling died at about 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

The other three victims include 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

In addition to these victims, seven other individuals were wounded, including a teacher.

Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe also announced there was a preliminary meeting with the prosecutor’s office this morning, and they will provide an update on the incident at 3 p.m., at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Pontiac.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.