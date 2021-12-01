(CBS Detroit) Oxford and Oxford Township are located about 30 miles north of Detroit in Oakland County.
Oxford has about 3,436 people living there, while Oxford Township has about 20,526 people.
Oxford Public Schools has two high schools serving the region, Oxford High School located in Oxford Township and Oxford Bridges High School in Oxford.
On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, an armed gunman entered the school and killed 3 students, and shot another 7 students and one teacher.
Oxford was once known to be the hunting grounds for the Nepessing Tribe of the Chippewa Indians and was once known as the Gravel Pit Capital of the World.
In the 1940s and 1950s Brace Beemer, known as the radio voice of the Lone Ranger, live on his 300-acre ranch in Oxford Township.