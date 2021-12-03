DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of four children.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder is charged with four counts of kidnapping — child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle.

Authorities say she is not related to the siblings — ages 11, 8, 7 and 5.

Prosecutors say at about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, Detroit police were in the area of Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle running a red light.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw four children in the back seat.

Prosecutors say Biden was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when she kidnapped the children as they were walking to school.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Binder claimed she was taking the children to school. However, while questioning her, they noticed the children’s body language, which showed they didn’t know the woman and were in trouble.

Binder was taken into custody and the children were reunited with their family.

She was arraigned Friday and given a $5 million cash/surety bond. She is ordered to have no contact with the victims. She will be given a GPS tether and place on house arrest if released on bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 14 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 21.

