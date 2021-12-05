  • WKBD-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit-born Musician Mike Skill of the Romantics and iconic TV & Broadway Set Designer Ray Klausen — who just moved to Metro Detroit – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 8 a.m. this Sunday to talk about their riveting careers as each has carved a unique path on the national stage.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Mike Skill, Lead Guitarist and Vocalist for The Romantics

Skill, known for his guitar and singing, talked about growing up on the east side of Detroit, the influence of Motown, Bob Seger, the MC5 and the British invasion of the 1960s music scene, and how it impacted him.

The Romantics – which he co-founded – have been touring four decades. They’re known for a bevy of hits such as “What I like about you,” “Talking in your sleep” and “One in a million.”

SKILL. MIKE SKILL ALBUM COVER. photo by Mick Hangland-Skill

Skill, who now lives in Portland, is in Detroit often as he  has family here. He just released his first solo album “Skill. Mike Skill” which he talked about.

He also mentioned the impact of the 1967 civil uprising on his family and ultimately on his music.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Ray Klausen, Production and Set Designer

Then Klausen, who grew up in New York, and has had a legendary career designing sets for over 400 major productions ranging from The Oscars, the American Music Awards, Kennedy Centers Honors, to TV shows featuring Barbara Streisand, Prince, Bing Crosby and Pearl Bailey, appears to talk about it all.

One of the sets that Ray Klausen designed during his storied career

He recently purchased a home in Metro Detroit after visiting a friend here and seeing the many wonderful things about being in Michigan.

Behind the Scenes: From Hollywood To Broadway by Ray Klausen

Klausen shares stories of dealing with superstars from various generations as part of his job, and talked about one person in particular he said transcended them as she rose from a singing duo to mega star in her own right.

So, who was it, and why did he say that?

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday 8am on CBS 62