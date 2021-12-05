Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit-born Musician Mike Skill of the Romantics and iconic TV & Broadway Set Designer Ray Klausen — who just moved to Metro Detroit – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 8 a.m. this Sunday to talk about their riveting careers as each has carved a unique path on the national stage.

Skill, known for his guitar and singing, talked about growing up on the east side of Detroit, the influence of Motown, Bob Seger, the MC5 and the British invasion of the 1960s music scene, and how it impacted him.

The Romantics – which he co-founded – have been touring four decades. They’re known for a bevy of hits such as “What I like about you,” “Talking in your sleep” and “One in a million.”

Skill, who now lives in Portland, is in Detroit often as he has family here. He just released his first solo album “Skill. Mike Skill” which he talked about.

He also mentioned the impact of the 1967 civil uprising on his family and ultimately on his music.

Then Klausen, who grew up in New York, and has had a legendary career designing sets for over 400 major productions ranging from The Oscars, the American Music Awards, Kennedy Centers Honors, to TV shows featuring Barbara Streisand, Prince, Bing Crosby and Pearl Bailey, appears to talk about it all.

He recently purchased a home in Metro Detroit after visiting a friend here and seeing the many wonderful things about being in Michigan.

Klausen shares stories of dealing with superstars from various generations as part of his job, and talked about one person in particular he said transcended them as she rose from a singing duo to mega star in her own right.

So, who was it, and why did he say that?

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday 8am on CBS 62