(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments are participating in a local Toys for Tots campaign again this year.
They are taking donations of new toys in their original packaging. Donations can be dropped off at the Police Department located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road or the Fire Department located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road. The donations will be accepted at these locations from now until Friday, December 17.
On Saturday, December 11, the police and fire departments will also host a toy drive event in partnership with the City of Farmington Public Safety Department in downtown Farmington.
On Saturday, December 11, the police and fire departments will also host a toy drive event in partnership with the City of Farmington Public Safety Department in downtown Farmington.

During this event, new toys in their original packaging can be dropped off at Riley Park in Downtown Farmington on Saturday, Dec.1, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the toy drive, the event will also feature photos with Santa, elves making animal balloons, glitter tattoos, and Christmas carolers. Guests can also expect coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies to be served.
The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program has been collecting toys for children since 1947, and the Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments are proud to be a part of the tradition.
“We are honored to assist in supporting this great program,” said Police Chief Jeff King. “This serves as yet another outstanding example of how the Police Department and Fire Department are committed to providing support to our citizens and our community.”
For more information on Toys for Tots, visit here.
