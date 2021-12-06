(CBS Detroit) — Michigan’s minimum wage will see an increase starting Jan. 1, 2022.
According to the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the minimum wage will rise by 22 cents to $9.87 an hour. State law requires annual increases in the wage until it reaches over $12.
Also effective Jan. 1:
- The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 increases to $8.39 an hour.
- Tipped employees rates of pay increases to $3.75 an hour.
- The training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees ages 16 to 19 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.
The 22-cent increase was delayed due to high unemployment early in the coronavirus pandemic, exceeding 8.5%.
"The Michigan Wage & Hour Division announced that while the law does prohibit scheduled increases when the state's annual average unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5%, it is highly unlikely Michigan will exceed this threshold causing another delay as occurred in 2021," read a press release.
