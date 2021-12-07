(CBS Detroit) — Oakland County is hosting free mental health counseling and resource events across the county for individuals impacted by the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
The next events will be:
- 2-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida St. in Pontiac
- 2-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield
Oakland Cares Mental Health Counseling & Resource Events will return to Oxford next week. A date will be announced later.
"We will deploy every resource at our disposal to give this community what it needs to heal. But make no mistake, there are no students, faculty and staff who were left unscathed in this tragedy," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "There were more than 1,700 students at Oxford High School who were forced to flee the violence and that is a trauma that isn't easily erased for students, their families and the larger community."
Resources will include parent support groups, school shooting resources, parent guidelines for health youth after a shooting, discussing difficult situations with children, including violence, and information on suicide prevention.
Licensed counselors and social workers will be available for private one-on-one sessions, as well as faith-based leaders.
