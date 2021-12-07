(CBS DETROIT)– Very tense and scary moments at Walled Lake Central High School today after reports of shots being fired inside the school, those reports were false but it was too late, panic had already set in with parents.

“That was my single thought that I have to get to him,” said Dawn Riecher who has an 11th grader at Walled Lake Central High School.

Within moments of word getting that shots were fired inside Walled Lake Central High School Tuesday, concerned parents arrived in droves to the school.

Thankfully this was a false alarm, a search by Oakland County Sheriff’s found no shots had been fired and there were no injuries at the school.

“Approximately 8:30 this morning a student reported to the school office that there might be a disruption at the school today and the school immediately went into lockdown and called the sheriff’s office,” said Captain Dale Miller with the Oakland County Sheriffs office.

Captain Miller says it’s unclear what the student told school official’s, but it may have been related to a threat being rumored around school.

Out of an abundance of caution staff and students began barricading doors.

“In the process of the lockdown the tables being overturned slamming on the towel floor we believe is what people mistaken to be gunshots,” Miller said.

Just a week after the deadly Oxford High School shootings, this community continues to be on edge.

“It’s so scary because it’s so close to home and you know our kids are in there,” said Susie Swanson who has a 10th grader at Walled Lake Central High School.

Officials credit the student for coming forth with information of a possible threat, and says for anyone thinking of making a false school threat there will be consequences.

“We will investigate it, we will present it to the prosecutor and we’ll push this to the furthest extent of the law, this has to stop,” Miller said.

Last week 7 students were arrested in Wayne County and a 15 year in Monroe today for making false school threats.

“They think it’s funny but it’s not,” Swanson said.

Walled Lake Central High School students were sent home early today, it’s unclear if there will be school tomorrow.

