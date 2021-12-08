  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Kent County won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket after initially thinking he had won $1,000.

10X Cashword Instant Game winning ticket. | Credit: Michigan Lottery

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Family Fare, located at 201 Marcell Drive Northeast in Rockford.

“I love playing the Cashword tickets, and I buy them all the time,” said the 70-year-old player. “I was scratching my ticket and thought I had for sure lost on it. I scratched the last letter, ‘I,’ and was able to reveal a few words with it. I thought I’d won $1,000 until I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize.”

He continued and said, “I didn’t let myself get excited at first because I thought I was reading it wrong and that there was no way I had won $500,000. Once I called and verified it with the Lottery, I was shocked!”

The player claimed his prize and plans to use his winnings for retirement.

Tickets for 10x Cashword are $10, and players have the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.