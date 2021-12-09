DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Current Detroit Symphony Orchestra vice president and general manager Erik Rönmark has been selected as its new chief executive.

He will succeed Anne Parsons and also serve as the organization’s president, the DSO announced Wednesday.

“I never could have imagined that one day I’d be leading this great orchestra and working with so many talented colleagues,” he said.

Rönmark led the search committee that brought new music director Jader Bignamini to the orchestra and also shepherded it through the COVID-19 pandemic with innovative musical selections and resourceful use of the orchestra’s streaming capabilities, the orchestra said in a release.

More than 180 candidates were reviewed in a nearly year-long search process. Rönmark was the unanimous choice of the search committee and his appointment was approved unanimously by the DSO’s board, board chair Mark Davidoff said.

Rönmark has been DSO general manager for the past eight years and its vice president for the past five years. He said he listened to DSO recordings while growing up in Sweden.

Parsons will continue to serve as president and CEO until March 7, 2022. She will remain with the DSO through next November as president emeritus.

“I’m thrilled with the board’s selection of Erik to succeed me,” Parsons said. “Throughout my tenure I have had the joy of watching Erik grow and excel. He embodies our values of excellence, collaboration, diversity, innovation, and resilience and is the perfect choice to lead our DSO into its next exciting era.”

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.