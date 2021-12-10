Man Charged In Stabbing Of Detroit Bus DriverA 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year-old DDOT bus driver.

MDHHS: Cases Are Surging, Hospitals Are Full, And The Omicron Variant Is In Michigan, Officials Give COVID UpdateMDHHS officials announced Friday that Michigan has the highest COVID-19 cases in the country and hospitalizations are way up especially for the unvaccinated. The Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

Here's An Inside Look At A Lansing Hospital In The Middle Of The Latest COVID-19 SurgeAt one hospital in Lansing, Michigan, the latest COVID-19 surge is as bad as health care workers there have seen.

Michigan Reports 11,783 New COVID-19 Cases, 235 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

City Of Detroit Introduces DDOT Bus TrackerThe City of Detroit has launched a DDOT bus tracker that shows individuals the location and arrival times for DDOT buses.

Police: Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, 3 Others, Including Infant, Hurt In LansingOfficers responding to a report of a shooting found at least three of the victims in a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lansing Police Department.