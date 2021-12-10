(CBS Detroit) — A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year-old Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus driver.
Wayne County prosecutors charged Brandon Marquis Hobson, of Detroit, with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault.READ MORE: MDHHS: Cases Are Surging, Hospitals Are Full, And The Omicron Variant Is In Michigan, Officials Give COVID Update
“We are in times today where people who are stepping up to do already difficult jobs cannot even do so without putting their lives in danger,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “It was hard being a City bus driver even in pre–pandemic times. This case is illustrative of what can happen during the ordinary workday of a bus driver. The alleged actions of this defendant drive the point home even more.“
On Dec. 8, Detroit police were dispatched to the area of Grand River Avenue and Trinity Street.
Prosecutors say a verbal altercation happened between Hobson and the bus driver, and Hobson allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.READ MORE: Here's An Inside Look At A Lansing Hospital In The Middle Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge
Officials say when police arrived at the scene, the victim pointed out Hobson, who was arrested at the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Hobson is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.MORE NEWS: GM Venture Picks Michigan For 3rd US-Based Electric Vehicle Battery Plant
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.