Police: Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, 3 Others, Including Infant, Hurt In LansingOfficers responding to a report of a shooting found at least three of the victims in a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Michigan's COVID-19 Surge 'Deeply Concerning' As State Seeks More VentilatorsMichigan's COVID-19 surge is trending in a "deeply concerning direction" ahead of the winter holidays and, unlike a year ago, is not subsiding following Thanksgiving, state health officials said Friday while urging vaccines and booster shots.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Former Detroit Police Sergeant Charged With Embezzling Money Using Prisoners' ATM CardsA former Detroit police sergeant has been charged with embezzling more than $30,000 using prisoners' ATM cards at the Detroit Detention Center.

GM CEO Mary Barra Says Making Ventilators Changed The Company CultureThe CEO of General Motors said Thursday that the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Detroit Animal Care And Control Waiving Adoption Fees Through Dec. 20The initiative is a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. Detroit Animal Care is one of 200 shelters in 40 states that will participate in the program.