Washtenaw County Man Wins $2M Mega Millions PrizeA man from Washtenaw County won a $2 million Mega Millions prize playing the same numbers he's used for years.

Authorities Warn Wayne County Residents Of Jury Duty Scam CallAccording to a news release from Third Circut Court, the sheriff's office impersonator claimed a Venmo payment between $1,500 and $2,000 was needed to prevent the resident from being arrested.

West Bloomfield Students Sent Home From School Due To Social Media ThreatWest Bloomfield students were sent home from school on Monday, Dec. 13, after a threatening social media post led to a heavy presence of police officers patrolling the schools.

Michigan Woman Faces Prison After Trying To Hire An Assassin Through Fake WebsiteIn July of 2020, the Michigan woman came across a website, Rent-A-Hitman, that promised to "handle your delicate situation" privately and in a timely manner.

Ethan Crumbley, Accused In Oxford High School Shooting, Due In CourtEthan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect charged in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four students and injured seven other people, is due in court on Monday, Dec. 13, for a procedural hearing.

Michigan Matters: The Aftermaths of the Oxford School ShootingAs the community continues to pick up the pieces following the Nov. 30 shooting rampage at Oxford High School which claimed the lives of four students and injured seven others, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard appeared on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” to talk about the incident and aftermaths.