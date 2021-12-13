(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Washtenaw County won a $2 million Mega Millions prize playing the same set of numbers he’s used for years.
Jeffrey Phillips, 62, matched the five white balls, 07-27-37-42-59, in the drawing held on Nov. 26 to win a $1 million prize. His prize was multiplied to $2 million because of the Megaplier.
Phillips bought his ticket at Polly’s Country Market, located at 1255 South Main Street in Chelsea.
"I play the Mega Millions game weekly and have been playing the same set of numbers for years," said Phillips. "The Sunday after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and started writing them down. After the first few numbers, I thought: 'Wait a minute, these numbers are familiar.'
“When I realized what I had won, I called for my wife to have her come look the ticket over. We were both in shock, and it still hasn’t sunk in yet!”
Phillips plans to purchase a new car and a new home with his winnings.
“I can’t comprehend the feeling of winning or put it into words,” said Phillips. “It still doesn’t feel like this is real.”
Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. Each play is $2, but for another $1 per play, players can add the Megaplier, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.
