(CBS DETROIT) – West Bloomfield students were sent home from school on Monday, Dec. 13, after a threatening social media post led to a heavy presence of police officers patrolling the schools.
The Detroit Free Press reported that police were patrolling the different campuses within the West Bloomfield School District as detectives investigated the online threat.
Police were made aware of the possible threat at about 7:40 a.m. after administrators in the school district saw the social media post that said, “Warning: I’m coming to shoot up West Bloomfield tomorrow, I’m coming for Oakside and some more schools,” according to the Detroit Free Press.
High school and middle school students were sent home from classes, and school was canceled for all other schools in the district.
Before the students were sent home, three buildings were in lockdown, which prohibited anyone from entering or leaving the buildings.
The school district announced the closure of the schools in an email, in which they said they could not “confirm or deny the credibility of the threat.”
The situation is still being investigated.
