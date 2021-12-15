Dance Theatre Of Harlem Visits Motown Museum, Preps For Performance At Opera HouseThe Dance Theatre of Harlem is set to premiere its next performance, which is based on the music of Stevie Wonder, at the Detroit Opera House in January.

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin Introduces Legislation Requiring Safe Storage Of Firearms In Wake Of Oxford School ShootingMichigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is introducing legislation on Wednesday that would require the safe storage of firearms in the wake of the Oxford school shooting in her district that left four students dead last month.

Oxford School District Sets New Safety Plan After ShootingAdministrators in a Michigan school district where four students were shot to death at its high school announced Tuesday that a zero-tolerance policy toward threats was being adopted, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety.

University Of Michigan Announces Location Of New Detroit Center For InnovationOfficials say it will be built in The District Detroit -- a mixed-use development in the area between Cass and Grand River avenues and between West Columbia Street on the north and Elizabeth Street on the south.

Oxford Superintendent Delays Retirement In Response To Tragic High School ShootingThe superintendent, who was set to retire on Jan. 21, 2022, says he made the decision to avoid any uncertainty or disruption to the community and school district.

70 Felony Warrant Arrests, Drugs, Guns Recovered in 'Operation Holiday Wrap'“Operation Holiday Wrap” focused on three high- crime precincts from December 7th-9TH.