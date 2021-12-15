(CBS DETROIT) – The holiday season is a time to give, but seniors are often left off the list when they can use a little help the most.

Focus: HOPE is hosting a food delivery service to make their load a bit lighter; 1,400 seniors on a fixed income can save on their holiday grocery bill.

Dinner is on Focus: HOPE.

“You never know what someone’s situation so, you don’t know what’s in their cupboards,” said Kristi English, manager of volunteers and community outreach at Focus: HOPE.

“You don’t know what’s in their pockets.”

Throughout the year Focus: HOPE serves 41,000 low-income seniors in Metro-Detroit with monthly food packages.

Saturday, December 18th, the effort is being expanded with something extra.

“A frozen turkey, some potatoes, onion, veggies just to make a meal for their families,” English said.

“You know, cake mix boxes, things that will just help them to enjoy the holiday with each other and prepare a home cooked meal.”

The cause takes a lot of manpower, 400 volunteers to be exact, delivering tons of food boxes to our elders.

“Once we get to the homes its knock and drop as well so they’re calling the participants to let them know that the boxes are available for them to open the door and then once they open up their homes, and they go get their boxes off the porch,” English explained.

The relief is part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a federal initiative to provide healthy food to seniors.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.