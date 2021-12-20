OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A push by Oakland County students to go virtual is gaining more traction.
A petition created by students last week has now gathered more than 26,000 signatures. It calls for an end to in-person learning through the fall semester due to recent copycat school threats.
Students blame the toll it’s taking on their mental health.
The petition comes after four students were killed and six others and a teacher were injured in a shooting last month at Oxford High School.
The suspected shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is facing multiple charges including murder and terrorism. The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
Since the students, several schools have canceled classes due to threats.e
A St. Clair Shores teacher was charged Monday with making a false threat against her school, the latest in a string of alleged threats in Southeast Michigan.
In Wayne County, prosecutors have charged 42 students related to threats or bringing weapons to schools as of Monday.
