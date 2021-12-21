Former MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages Wins Appeal On Nassar-Related ConvictionThe Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach's conviction for lying to investigators about her knowledge of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Romulus City Council Member Hosts Turkey Drive, Holiday Food Box GiveawayThe community showed up in droves outside Romulus High School Tuesday to receive free food boxes.

Michigan DNR To Hire For 2022 Conservation Officer AcademyThe Michigan Department of Natural resources is accepting candidates for the conservation officer recruit and probationary conservation officer positions.

Macomb County Woman, 58, Killed By Driver In Stolen Pickup TruckA man fleeing from officers in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a 58-year-old woman's car in suburban Detroit, fatally injuring her, police said.

Winter Solstice 2021: Why It Happens And How We Celebrate First Day Of WinterWinter solstice 2021, the shortest day of year and the official first day of winter, is on Tuesday, Dec. 21. How it all works has fascinated people for thousands of years.

Oakland University To Begin Winter Semester OnlineOakland University announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, that all courses for the Winter 2022 semester will begin online on Jan. 5 due to concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19.