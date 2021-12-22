(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit-based real estate developer, Bedrock, announced it is acquiring the former United Auto Workers and General Motors training center.
The 420-thousand square foot space is located at 200 Walker Street.
It will be used for future development planned along the riverfront.
The building is located adjacent to another recent acquisition of Bedrock, 300 River Place, which is a 500,000 square foot office building.
"Detroit's riverfront was one of the first of many things about this city that captured my imagination and inspired my move here," said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. "The adjacency of the area to the Central Business District and the eastern neighborhoods provide a unique opportunity to connect the vibrancy of the downtown core to the vitality of the riverfront communities. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and other stakeholders have spent years curating an iconic, memorable, world-class public amenity. Bedrock can build on this legacy to provide a more robust environment with improved sustainable infrastructure, parks, and mixed-use developments, fueled by people occupying mixed-income housing, retail, entertainment, and office spaces."
