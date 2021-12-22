Detroit Police Seek Suspects Wanted For Stealing Catalytic Converters From VehiclesThe Detroit Police Department is seeking suspects wanted in connection to the theft of catalytic converters from cars in Detroit.

Suspect Killed, 2 Officers Injured In Genesee County ShootingTwo police officers were shot Tuesday in Genesee County during a “violent confrontation” with a gunman who was killed after a chase on foot, authorities said.

Michigan Matters: Bavarian Inn Restaurant's 100-year-old Dorothy Zehnder; Winding down a bombastic 2021 with Denise Ilitch & Peter BhatiaDorothy Zehnder, co-founder of Bavarian Inn Restaurant, talks about her recent milestone 100th birthday, and shares her recipe for a full and happy life, and what it’s like to celebrate Christmas every day as she appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am this Sunday.

Father Of Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Is Grateful They're FreeThe father of four Christian missionaries from Michigan who were among 12 who escaped from kidnappers in Haiti expressed gratitude Tuesday and said they're in good shape.

MHSAA Announces Statewide 'Oxford Strong' T-Shirt Fundraiser To Support CommunityThe t-shirts cost $20 with more than 80% of that being donated to the high school and community.

Romulus City Council Member Hosts Turkey Drive, Holiday Food Box GiveawayThe community showed up in droves outside Romulus High School Tuesday to receive free food boxes.