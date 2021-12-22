(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking suspects wanted in connection to the theft of catalytic converters from cars in Detroit.
READ MORE: Suspect Killed, 2 Officers Injured In Genesee County Shooting
In the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at about 5:45 a.m., three to four suspects tried to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at 1517 E Larned, police said.
The suspects fired shots at a citizen and then fled the scene.READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Bavarian Inn Restaurant's 100-year-old Dorothy Zehnder; Winding down a bombastic 2021 with Denise Ilitch & Peter Bhatia
Police believe the suspects drove off in an older model gray Jeep Cherokee with four black doors.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Father Of Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Is Grateful They're Free
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.