Tesla Agrees To Stop Allowing Video Games On Screens In Moving CarsUnder pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

Wayne State Announces Winter Semester Will Begin OnlineOn Thursday, Dec. 23, Wayne State University announced that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, the university will begin its winter semester online.

New MI. Law Allows Kids Of Fallen Firefighters, Police Who Died In Line Of Duty Free College TuitionThanks to a new law, there are no longer financial restrictions for kids of police and firefighters that died in line of duty to apply for free college tuition in Michigan.

African Caracal Cats That Escaped In Royal Oak Get Placed In Animal SanctuaryAfrican Caracal cats from a home in Royal Oak are being turned over to an animal sanctuary after one of the cats escaped again.

Most City Offices To Close In Detroit For The Holidays; Free Street Parking Through Jan. 3The City of Detroit will close most of its offices beginning on Friday, Dec. 24. in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Saginaw Housing Commission To Receive $76K Grant To Help FamiliesThe Saginaw Housing Commission is going to receive more than $76,000 to help families find employment and achieve financial independence.