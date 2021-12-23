(CBS DETROIT) – African Caracal cats from a home in Royal Oak are being turned over to an animal sanctuary after one of the cats escaped again.
On Monday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m., Royal Oak police were notified that one of the African caracal cats was wandering around the 700 Block of E. Lasalle.
Officers were able to return the cat home with the help of its owner.
In a Facebook post, city officials said that the owner was given a citation for the Keeping of Non-Domestic Animals, a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of not more than $500 and/or 90 days in jail.
They also said she agreed to surrender the cats to an out-of-state animal sanctuary.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, animal control officers from Berkley, Livonia, and Redford worked together to transport the animals to the sanctuary.
For more information on how one of these African caracal cats escaped in October, visit here.
