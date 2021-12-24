  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Whether you forget an ingredient, need a last-minute Christmas gift, or want to go out to eat, your options will be pretty limited on Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will be open on Dec. 25, along with several convenience stores.

Many Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, IHOP, and Denny’s locations will also be open.

Stores that will be closed include Walmart, Target, and Costco. They will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.