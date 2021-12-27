  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:case dismissal, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kidnapping Plot, Michigan, Whitmer kidnapping plot

(CBS Detroit) — Attorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are looking to dismiss the indictment.

According to The Detroit News, a 20-page motion filed Christmas night is asking the judge to dismiss the conspiracy charge, which would dismantle the case and remaining charges.

The attorneys describe the charges as “overreaching,” claiming FBI agents and federal prosecutors invented a conspiracy, entrapping the defendants.

Each man could face up to life in prison if convicted.

A sixth man — Ty Garbin — has already pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year federal prison sentence.

In September, the judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused after defense lawyers asked him to postpone the October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object.

Last week, a lead investigator in the alleged plot pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife, though he said he has no memory of it.

