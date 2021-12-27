(CBS Detroit) — Attorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are looking to dismiss the indictment.
According to The Detroit News, a 20-page motion filed Christmas night is asking the judge to dismiss the conspiracy charge, which would dismantle the case and remaining charges.READ MORE: Michigan City To Install Cameras That Record License Plate Numbers
The attorneys describe the charges as “overreaching,” claiming FBI agents and federal prosecutors invented a conspiracy, entrapping the defendants.
Each man could face up to life in prison if convicted.READ MORE: Detroit Organization Offering Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing To Metro Detroiters
A sixth man — Ty Garbin — has already pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year federal prison sentence.
In September, the judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused after defense lawyers asked him to postpone the October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object.MORE NEWS: Troy Police: Man Kills Twin, Wounds Father Before Shooting Himself
Last week, a lead investigator in the alleged plot pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife, though he said he has no memory of it.