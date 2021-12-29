  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Alleged Assault, assault, detroit, Detroit Police Department, dpd

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a man in connection with the aggravated assault of a Wayne County employee last week.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m., Dec. 22, near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Woodward Avenue.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, in his 30s and with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1340.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.