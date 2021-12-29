Michiganders Receiving Unemployment Benefits Can Choose Online Option To Receive 1099-G Tax FormThe form can be requested through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and can be viewed or downloaded by mid-January.

Detroit Police Officers Rescue Mom And Her Puppies From Abandoned Home

Macomb County Deputies Search For Teen Accused Of Robbing Store At Gunpoint On ChristmasAuthorities are searching for a teen accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas in Macomb County.

Health Officials Advise Surgical Masks Over Cloth To Protect Against Spread Of COVID-19As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Metro Detroit, doctors are urging Michiganders to wear the correct masks.

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Teen, Shot Dead By PoliceAccording to Chief James White, Dwayne McDonald was hiding inside in an apartment on Owen Street near Woodward, when police conducted a raid to find him.

Michigan Reports 25,858 New COVID-19 Cases, 338 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.