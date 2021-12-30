Michigan Matters: Marygrove’s Dramatic TransformationThe evolution of Marygrove continues as the former college is being transformed with its focus on early education and wrap round community services to help young people as Marygrove Conservancy, Kresge Foundation, PNC Bank and others pitch in to help.

Michiganders Receiving Unemployment Benefits Can Choose Online Option To Receive 1099-G Tax FormThe form can be requested through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and can be viewed or downloaded by mid-January.

Detroit Police Officers Rescue Mom And Her Puppies From Abandoned Home Two Detroit police officers went above and beyond to rescue a dog and her puppies.

Macomb County Deputies Search For Teen Accused Of Robbing Store At Gunpoint On ChristmasAuthorities are searching for a teen accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas in Macomb County.

Health Officials Advise Surgical Masks Over Cloth To Protect Against Spread Of COVID-19As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Metro Detroit, doctors are urging Michiganders to wear the correct masks.

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Teen, Shot Dead By PoliceAccording to Chief James White, Dwayne McDonald was hiding inside in an apartment on Owen Street near Woodward, when police conducted a raid to find him.