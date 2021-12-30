No Winners In Wednesday's Drawing: Powerball Jackpot Reaches $483 MillionA lucky individual may start the new year off with millions as the Powerball jackpot has now reached $483 million.

Fireworks In Michigan: What To Know On New Year's EveAccording to the state, fireworks can be used beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

Michigan Will Allow Tax Deduction For Gambling LossesMichigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return.

Michigan Officials Urge Schools To Delay Or Make Large Events VirtualMichigan health and education officials are urging schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential" — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

Demand For Covid Tests Spike, As Cases RiseMichigan reported over 25,000 new Covid cases in the course of two days, leaving many to wonder if they left holiday dinner with more than just a plate to go.

Detroit Police Search For Man Accused Of Abduction, Sexual Assault On City's West SidePolice are searching for a man accused of abducting a woman by threatening her with a gun before sexually assaulting her on Detroit's west side.