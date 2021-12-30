(CBS Detroit) — A lucky individual may start the new year off with millions as the Powerball jackpot has now reached $483 million.
This comes after there were no winners in Wednesday's drawing, which was the last one in 2021.
The next drawing is Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
