By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Beaumont Health, Beaumont Health visitation policy, coronavirus, covid-19, visitation policy

(CBS Detroit) — Beaumont Health announced it is adjusting its visitation policy due to a rise in COVID cases.

According to the health system, there can only be one visitor per day for non-COVID patients, and visitors cannot switch out throughout the day.

Masks are required for everyone no matter the vaccination status.

The new guidelines went into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Click here to read the full policy.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.