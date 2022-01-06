(CBS DETROIT)– Prior to September of last year, 9 year old Amelia Johnson, affectionately know as Millie was just living life as a happy, out going 3rd grader. That’s until her mom noticed something usual on her body.

“She’s been in gymnastics for years and she’s been doing fine, but then I start noticing some bruising and bleeding under her skin, that was concerning so we took her to the doctor,” said Salome Sookdieopersad, Amelia’s Mom.

Where they discovered Millie had a critically low platelet count, putting her at risk for spontaneous bleeding.

The following day Millie was admitted to the hospital and after two months and several tests, the family was given devastating news.

“Which turned out to be AML Acute Myeloid Leukemia and it only took that long because it was manifesting so we had just caught it as she was transforming into the AML from what’s called Myelodysplasic Syndrome its part of the bone marrow failure spectrum,” Sookdieopersad said.

Seemingly overnight little Millie went from looking forward to the holidays to spending them in the hospital, getting multiple chemo treatments. Now in order to greatly improve her chance for survival, she’s in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

The family is reaching out to the community on social media searching for donors. Many have answered the call, but unfortunately has not been a match for Millie.

“By me being black and my wife been East Asian with Indian decent we’re trying to reach out mostly to those parties,” said Kevin Johnson, Amelia’s Dad.

The family says anyone of any race between 18 and 55 can register to be a donor and the process is simple. Just go online to have a kit sent to your home, swab your the inside of your cheeks and mail back. That’s all it takes to see if you’re compatible to be the miracle Millie needs.

“Thank you everyone, please go register,” 9 year old Amelia Johnson said in a video message posted online.

• To find out if you’re a match, you will receive an at-home cheek swab test in the mail. This test is quick, simple, and painless. • If you are 18-40 years old, register for your test at www.BeTheMatch.org • If you are 41-55 years old, register for your test at www.dkms.org • If you prefer to check for a match without joining the national donor registry, email Millie’s Mom (Salome) at sookdieo@icloud.com

There will be a donor registration drive for Millie this Sunday January 9 at 2pm during the MSU vs. Perdue women’s basketball game in East Lansing. The organizers seeking volunteers. Info below. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED THIS SUNDAY!

The MSU Women’s Basketball team and Coach Suzy Merchant have very graciously allowed us to set up at this Sunday’s game vs Perdue to register donors!

We are in need of a few volunteers to help work the event. Details below:

– Must be available from noon – approx. 5 PM (game is at 2 PM) – Willing to approach strangers and ask them to sign up and discuss registration process (a short training will be provided) – Must be able to properly wear face mask for entirety of event – Must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test result within 72 hours of game

If you are interested, please email steveross1986@gmail.com We’ve put a link to register on CBSDETROIT.com