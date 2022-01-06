ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has agreed to pay nearly $250,000 to settle an investigation of a fish kill in the Escanaba River, state regulators said.
READ MORE: Judge Dismisses GOP Lawsuit Over Exception For Recall Donations
A “catastrophic pipe failure” at the Verso Corp. site in Escanaba resulted in a discharge of partially treated wastewater in August 2020, regulators said.
The mill generates a pollutant known as “black liquor,” which typically is burned as an energy source, the Michigan environment department said.
The river was deprived of oxygen, and fish — pike, bass, walleye and others — were killed for three miles. The Escanaba River runs for 52 miles from Marquette County to Lake Michigan.READ MORE: Flurona Symptoms And Protections
Verso, based in Miamisburg, Ohio, will pay $244,000 in civil penalties and natural resource damages, the state said.
An email seeking comment was sent to the company Thursday.
The Escanaba mill has been making paper since 1911.MORE NEWS: Federal Team Stays At Beaumont After More Than 750 COVID Patients Reported
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.