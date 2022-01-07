Crumbley Parents In Oxford High School Shooting Lose Bid To Reduce BailA judge has denied a request to lower a $500,000 bail set for two parents who are charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting.

Judge Rejects Capitol Rioter's Request To Take Jamaican VacationA federal judge colorfully rejected a US Capitol riot defendant's request for a 10-day getaway in Jamaica on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

Wayne Health Mobile Unit Offering Free Health Screenings, Vaccines On Jan. 9The Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be hosting a health clinic Sunday in partnership with the Detroit Enterprise Academy and Detroit Change Initiative.

Ethan Crumbley Waives Key Court Hearing In Oxford School Shooting CaseA teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, a decision that moves his case straight to a trial court, while his parents faced a separate court appearance to try to get out of jail.

Detroit Families Frustrated Over Post-Holiday Return To Remote LearningParent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning — at least temporarily — to virtual learning in three short words: “I hate it.”

Michigan Matters: Biden, Trump & the Political Road Across MichiganSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain discusses politics with Lavora Barnes, chair, Michigan Democratic Party, Rocky Raczkowski, chair, Oakland County Republican Party, David Dulio, Director of Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement, and Matt Grossman, Director, MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research appear to talk about a blockbuster political year in Michigan and the road ahead.