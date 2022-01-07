WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An additional federal is coming to Michigan to help the Henry Ford Hospital Wyandotte as it continues to treat COVID patients.

The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that the extra assistance comes after the federal government granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request. A federal team recently extended its stay at Beaumont after the health system reported more than 750 COVID patients at its hospitals and 430 employees out with the virus.

“As the Omicron variant is quickly spreading and case rates and hospitalizations in our state are accelerating, I am grateful to our federal partners for continuing to provide much-needed relief to Michigan’s hospitals and health care personnel,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

“The pandemic continues to take a tremendous toll on our health care workers and we are pleading with all Michiganders to do their part to support our state’s health care workers by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, social distancing and staying home and getting tested regularly.”

Officials say the 30-member team will include advanced practice physicians, ED and ICU nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and logistics and supply chain personnel.

The team will begin treating patients on Jan. 10 and provide support for the next 14 days.

“I am grateful to our federal partners for providing critical resources and relief to Michigan’s hospitals and health care professionals as we face down the Omicron surge together,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We have been facing this deadly virus for nearly two years and our health care workers have been working tirelessly on the frontlines through it all. Every Michigander can take action right now to protect themselves and their loved ones, and help our hospitals and health care workers do their jobs. I urge Michiganders to get their safe, effective vaccine, their booster shot, and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including testing and masking. We have the tools and I am confident that we can get this done.”

