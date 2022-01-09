Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Politics takes center stage on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Rocky Raczkowski, chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, David Dulio, Director of Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement Matt Grossmann, Director of MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and Professor of Political Science appear for a robust conversation into local, state and national issues.

They appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they talked about the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at our nation’s capital. President Joe Biden gave a speech to the nation about it Thursday. blaming former President Donald Trump. Trump responded with an immediate email taking issue with Biden and his leadership.

Barnes, who runs the Democratic Party in Michigan, talked about redistricting of congressional seats taking place here due to the loss of population. She talked about Brenda Lawrence, the only African American among Michigan’s current delegation, and her announcement she would not seek re-election.

Raczkowski talked about redistricting and was asked if he was considering running for Congress. He also discussed Biden’s speech and its impact on voters.

Dulio, a political science professor at OU, mentioned Biden’s speech and the impact of the insurrection on the 2022 Elections in Michigan. He also talked about some key Congressional races shaping up. He offered thoughts on Rep. Peter Meijer from the west side of the state and his chances for re-election.

Grossmann, an expert on congressional redistricting, talked about the process that has played out in Michigan. With one lawsuit already filed over it, he said there will likely be others in coming weeks.

