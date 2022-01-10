(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Eastpointe.

“My baby has been abducted; my baby didn’t run away,” said Ciera Milton, Zion Foster’s mother.

Foster was last seen on Jan. 4, just after 10:40 pm, on the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe.

“We just want Zion back,” Milton said.

“She Just Turned 17 in November.”

Home surveillance video from a neighbor shows the car the 17-year-old was picked-up in.

The vehicle appears to be a white sedan with dark tinted windows.

“She shares her location with us all, and nobody knows where my baby is at,” Milton said.

Foster is described as 5’1 and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

“No one runs away from home without clothes,” said James Royster, Foster’s father.

“She wouldn’t do that. She’s always in contact.”

Foster’s parents fear she’s being held against her will.

“I need my daughter back, so just anybody, anywhere if you know anything, just let us know, please,” Royster said.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, call Eastpointe Police at 586-445-5100.

