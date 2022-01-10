Following Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire, DFD Gives Tips On Safe Use Of Space HeatersFollowing the tragic apartment fire in the Bronx, NY where 17 people died, DFD is giving safety tips on using space heaters properly. A space heater was to blame for NY fire.

Trial Begins In Lawsuit Over Job Policy At Women's Prison In MichiganTrial began Monday in a long-running lawsuit that accuses the Michigan prison system of illegally discriminating against male officers at the state's only prison for women.

Wayne County Man Wins $500K From Lottery Ticket Sold In LivoniaA man from Wayne County is in disbelief after winning $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery's 777 instant game.

Librarians In Northern Michigan Step Up To Help People With Water BillsLibrarians in a small northern Michigan town are helping with more than books.

Detroit To Begin National Search For New Fire CommissionerDetroit is set to conduct a national search for a new executive fire commissioner with the pending departure of current commissioner Eric Jones.

Michigan Matters: Biden, Trump & the Political Road Across MichiganSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain discusses politics with Lavora Barnes, chair, Michigan Democratic Party, Rocky Raczkowski, chair, Oakland County Republican Party, David Dulio, Director of Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement, and Matt Grossman, Director, MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research appear to talk about a blockbuster political year in Michigan and the road ahead.