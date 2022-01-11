MI AG: Watch Out For Fake Covid Test KitsOnline thieves are selling fraudulent covid-related products or taking orders for products that will never arrive.

MDHHS Awarded Grant To Address Mental Health Needs Of SE Michigan Flood SurvivorsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and its Detroit-area partners will receive federal funding to provide support for residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties who were emotionally impacted by the floods last summer.

Michigan State Health Leaders Predict Peak In Covid-19 Cases End Of January-Beginning Of FebruaryDuring COVID-19 update Tuesday, state health officials says cases and hospitalizations are at a pandemic high and they predict cases to peak by end of January.

Michigan's COVID Surge Won't Peak For Several WeeksMichigan's record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday.

Health Officials Update COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools In MichiganThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released updated K-12 guidelines for COVID-19 that reflect the updates the Centers for Disease Control made that include a shortened quarantine and isolation period in some cases.

Judge: Lawsuit Can Proceed Against Flint Water ContractorA judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company, which is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in Flint in 2015.