Michigan Department Of Transportation Releases 299 Winners Of Snowplow Naming ContestThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced more than 300 winners of its snowplow naming contest.

FAA Says Detroit Metro Airport, 49 Other Airlines Getting Buffer Zones To Block 5G SignalsThe Federal Aviation Administration says the Detroit Metro Airport is one of 50 airports to have a temporary protection buffer zone from 5G cellular signals.

Survey: 3,000 Jobs Lost, 1,500 Patients Discharged Following Auto Insurance Reimbursement CutA new survey of medical providers of car crash survivors found the recent car insurance reimbursement cut on July 1 has led to numerous job losses and medical discharges.

Alleged Oxford Shooter Ethan Crumbley Pleads Not GuiltyHis attorneys waived the formal reading of 24 federal charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Applications Open For Artist-In-Residence Program At Porcupine MountainsThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that applications are being accepted for an artist-in-residence program at a state park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Reports 28,458 New COVID-19 Cases, 350 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.