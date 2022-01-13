Cold Weather Draws Tent Community To Hart Plaza, Detroit Mom Steps In To HelpThey’re all camped out for different reasons, but they all call a tent community beneath Hart Plaza home.

Wayne County Judge Suspended For Six Months For MisconductA Detroit-area judge was suspended without pay for six months Thursday for using crass and sexual language while discussing a trial with two female prosecutors.

MSP Discusses 5 Point Plan To Address Findings Of Racial Disparities With Traffic Stops An independent study commissioned by the Michigan State Police (MSP) found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by troopers in 2020.

Detroit Mayor Duggan Announces $10M Commitment To Affordable HousingDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a $10 million commitment to preserve and create affordable housing in Detroit.

Lansing Man Working As Caregiver Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison For Adult AbuseA Lansing man who worked as a caregiver at an adult foster home in Clinton County is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Police Release Names Of 2 Michigan Women Killed In Car Fire During Heavy SnowfallAuthorities have identified two southwest Michigan women who died last week when their car caught fire after apparently getting stuck in heavy snowfall.