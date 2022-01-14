(CBS DETROIT) – The leader of the Detroit Land Bank Authority has resigned, and a new interim director has been appointed.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Executive Director Saskia Thompson is resigning from the position after four years to pursue other opportunities.
Following Thompson's resignation, the Detroit Land Bank Authority's board approved a transition plan and has elected Tammy Daniels as interim director.
“We’re entering an exciting new phase at the land bank, where our focus can shift to offering enhanced opportunities for Detroiters to purchase our remaining structures, finding new and innovative uses for our vacant land holdings, and supporting our thousands of buyers through the renovation of their homes,” Erica Ward Gerson, the board’s chair said in a news release after the meeting. “Because of her many years of experience in senior positions in so many areas of the DLBA, Tammy Daniels is ideally suited to lead us in these new undertakings.”
The resignation is effective today, but the Detroit Free Press reported that the details of the transition agreement are unknown.
