Michigan Humane Rescues Kitten From Drain Pipe In DetroitMichigan Humane last week rescued a kitten found in a pipe in Detroit. The organization said it received a call about the kitten, who has been named Mo.

Back Again: DTE Energy Music Theatre Returns To Original NameThe name "Pine Knob" is back after the DTE Energy Music Theatre relinquished its naming rights to the historic music venue.

Walled Lake Marijuana Dispensary Offering Free Joint To Blood, Plasma DonorsAn Oakland County marijuana dispensary is hoping to kick start blood and plasma donations in Michigan in response to a nationwide shortage.

Donating Blood? Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl TicketsThere's a chance for you to donate blood and go to the Super Bowl next month.

Michigan Reports 37,114 New COVID-19 Cases, 251 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Revenues Are $5.8B Higher Than Previously ForecastMichigan's two main funds will take in billions more than previously forecast, economists said Friday, again delivering good news to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers before a budget cycle.