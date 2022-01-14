Ferris State University On Leave After Profanity-Laced Video About GradesA Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he randomly assigns grades before the first day of class.

Michigan Matters: The Mobility Revolution Envelops the RegionSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain discusses mobility revolution and how electric cars, drones and planes will evolve with Mujeeb Ijaz of ONC, Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer of Michigan, Brett Adcock of Archer Aviation, and Glenn Stevens, of MICHAuto who share latest developments.

Michigan To Receive $563M To Fix, Maintain Highway BridgesMore than $563 million in federal dollars is heading to Michigan to fix and maintain highway bridges.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Getting Second Federal Medical TeamThe Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital is getting another federal team for assistance in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Cold Weather Draws Tent Community To Hart Plaza, Detroit Mom Steps In To HelpThey’re all camped out for different reasons, but they all call a tent community beneath Hart Plaza home.

Wayne County Judge Suspended For Six Months For MisconductA Detroit-area judge was suspended without pay for six months Thursday for using crass and sexual language while discussing a trial with two female prosecutors.