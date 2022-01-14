  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:blood donation, Marijuana Dispensary, plasma donation, Pots for Plasma, Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An Oakland County marijuana dispensary is hoping to kick start blood and plasma donations in Michigan in response to a nationwide shortage.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is giving away a free pre-roll to anyone who shows they donated blood or plasma.

The “Pot for Plasma” initiative runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 27. Anyone age 21 and older are eligible as long as they show proof.

Click here for more information about the promotion.

To donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.