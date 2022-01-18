(CBS Detroit) — Another partnership in Detroit aims to get more children vaccinated.
Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and Wayne Health are teaming up and will host a vaccine clinic at Cody High School.READ MORE: Netflix Increasing US, Canada Prices With Competition Growing
Health care workers will be at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering the COVID vaccine to students ages 5 and up.READ MORE: University Of Michigan Partnering With Walgreens To Offer COVID-19 Booster, Flu Shots
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Family Seeking Information 6 years After Man Shot, Killed In Detroit