(CBS DETROIT) – A community search effort to find Latima Warren lead Detroit police to a gruesome discovery.
DPD Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper told CW50's Cryss Walker dismembered human remains were found Monday at a home on the 8000 block of Vaughn in Detroit.
Sunday’s street search was organized by Minister Malik Shabazz.
Upon canvassing the outside of the home for clues, Shabazz says he saw what appeared to be a disturbed plot of dirt in the backyard along with Warren’s clothes.
That’s when police were called.
Gwen Parks is the grandmother of Warren’s three older children.
She's been working tirelessly to find the 32-year-old.
Parks says she believes the remains belong to the missing mother of four.
According to Detroit Police, Warren was last seen leaving her home on Vaughn December 20, 2021.
Her family says the remains were found in the same home she shared with the father of her three-month-old newborn.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, so the identity of the remains is yet to be determined.
