By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:education, free tuition, Grand Valley Pledge, Grand Valley State University, GVSU, low-income homes

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties.

“We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward… Talented students with a passion for learning belong at GVSU,” President Philomena Mantella said Tuesday.

New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify.

About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term, GVSU said.

The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.