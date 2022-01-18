Stalker Victims Concerned Over Apple AirTags & Ability To Be TrackedThe head of Turning Point, a Macomb County organization that assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalker victims concerned over Apple AirTags and people using them to stalk victims.

Whitmer Urges Michigan Residents To Claim Free COVID-19 Tests From Federal GovernmentBeginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Americans are able to start ordering at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

AG Nessel Expands On Why Feds Should Probe Fake GOP ElectorsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expanded Tuesday on why she believes it's better for federal authorities to criminally investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan's presidential electors.

Dismembered Remains Found In Detroit, Family Fears It's Missing Mother Latima WarrenHer family says the remains were found in the same home she shared with the father of her three-month-old newborn.

AT&T, Verizon Pause Some New 5G After Airlines Raise AlarmAT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.

Nearly 2,400 More COVID Deaths Than Reported At Michigan Long-Term Care Facilities, Report SaysAn audit from the Michigan Office of the Auditor General says nearly 2,400 more COVID deaths should be added to the state's death toll.